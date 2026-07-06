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6H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Andrew Novak of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)

Andrew Novak of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)

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Andrew Novak returns to The Renaissance Club for the Genesis Scottish Open, set for July 9-12, 2026. Novak looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 13th at 7-under.

Latest odds for Novak at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Novak's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1372-63-68-70-7
2024T7066-71-72-70-1
2022MC75-75+10

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Novak's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 7-under.
  • Novak's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 13th at 7-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Novak's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-71+1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3067-72-67-63-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC71-79+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5469-65-73-73E5.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2669-70-71-70E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2473-71-67-69-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6571-78-72-69+26.375
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1065-69-61-67-2642.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1665-71-65-74-957.556

Novak's recent performances

  • Novak has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 26-under.
  • Novak has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Novak has averaged -0.360 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.0360.338
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.118-0.082
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.168-0.111
Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.463-0.505
Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.142-0.360

Novak's advanced stats and rankings

  • Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.036 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sported a 0.118 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. He ranked 110th with a 64.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Novak delivered a -0.463 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranked 98th by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
  • Novak has earned 404 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 80th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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