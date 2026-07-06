David Ravetto betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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David Ravetto of France plays a shot on the fifth hole on day three of the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship 2026 at Real Club de Golf el Prat on May 09, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
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David Ravetto missed the cut at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 looking to improve upon his performance from last year's Genesis Scottish Open.
Ravetto's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-71
|E
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Ravetto's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Ravetto's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
Ravetto's recent performances
- Ravetto's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished at even par.
- Ravetto has an average of -0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.517 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ravetto has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ravetto has averaged 0.037 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ravetto's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.037
Ravetto's advanced stats and rankings
- Ravetto posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.201 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ravetto delivered a solid 0.517 mark in his past five starts, showing strength in his iron play.
- Around the greens, Ravetto has been slightly positive with a 0.162 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Ravetto has struggled with a -0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ravetto as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.