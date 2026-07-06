David Ravetto betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Ravetto's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished at even par.

Ravetto has an average of -0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.517 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Ravetto has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.