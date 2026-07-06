Pablo Larrazabal betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Pablo Larrazabal of Spain looks on following his second shot on the ninth hole on day two of the DS Automobiles 83rd Open d'Italia 2026 at Circolo Golf Torino on June 26, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
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Pablo Larrazabal missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open last year after shooting 7-over. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 looking to improve upon his recent struggles at this tournament.
Larrazabal's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|2024
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|2023
|MC
|70-72
|+2
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Larrazabal's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Larrazabal has missed the cut in all three of his appearances at this tournament over the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Larrazabal's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
Larrazabal's recent performances
- Larrazabal's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open with a score of 7-over.
- He has an average of -0.425 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Larrazabal has an average of -0.788 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.613 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Larrazabal's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.613
Larrazabal's advanced stats and rankings
- Larrazabal posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.425 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Larrazabal had a positive 0.226 mark in his past five starts, showing relative strength in his iron play.
- Around the greens and on the putting surface, Larrazabal has faced challenges with averages of -0.617 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and -0.788 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Larrazabal as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.