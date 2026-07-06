Si Woo Kim betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Si Woo Kim of South Korea reacts to a shot hit by Sungjae Im of South Korea (not pictured) on the fifth hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 23, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
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Si Woo Kim finished tied for 34th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open last year. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Kim's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|70-69-68-69
|-4
|2024
|T26
|68-69-71-62
|-10
|2022
|MC
|74-73
|+7
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 26th at 10-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T44
|69-64-65-73
|-9
|16.5
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T10
|72-76-69-66
|-5
|140
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|64-60-68-65
|-27
|300
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|71-67-72-71
|+1
|23.1
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T65
|70-73-71-74
|+4
|6.9
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T4
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|300
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|3
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|350
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|47
|75-73-72-72
|+4
|16.5
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|70-70-70-67
|-11
|67.5
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top ten five times over his last ten appearances.
- Kim has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.420 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 1.542 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.481
|0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.728
|0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.196
|0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.158
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.248
|1.542
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.481 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.728 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked 17th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked third by breaking par 25.95% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 1,860 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking seventh, and his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.25% ranked 10th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.