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5H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim of South Korea reacts to a shot hit by Sungjae Im of South Korea (not pictured) on the fifth hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 23, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

Si Woo Kim of South Korea reacts to a shot hit by Sungjae Im of South Korea (not pictured) on the fifth hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 23, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

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Si Woo Kim finished tied for 34th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open last year. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Kim at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Kim's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3470-69-68-69-4
2024T2668-69-71-62-10
2022MC74-73+7

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 26th at 10-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4469-64-65-73-916.5
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-69+6--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1072-76-69-66-5140
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson264-60-68-65-27300
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3571-67-72-71+123.1
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6570-73-71-74+46.9
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT470-68-69-70-11300
April 19, 2026RBC Heritage366-68-66-68-16350
April 12, 2026Masters Tournament4775-73-72-72+416.5
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1070-70-70-67-1167.5

Kim's recent performances

  • Kim has finished in the top ten five times over his last ten appearances.
  • Kim has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
  • Kim has an average of 0.420 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged 1.542 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.4810.420
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.7280.580
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.1960.252
Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.1580.290
Average Strokes Gained: Total61.2481.542

Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.481 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.728 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked 17th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked third by breaking par 25.95% of the time.
  • Kim has accumulated 1,860 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking seventh, and his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.25% ranked 10th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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