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7H AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

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Alex Smalley finished tied for 34th at 4-under at The Renaissance Club in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland from July 9-12 in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Smalley at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Smalley's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3470-69-69-68-4
2023MC71-72+3
2022T1067-73-67-71-2

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Smalley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for tenth at 2-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Smalley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4771-66-71-64-813.938
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC76-73+9--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC83-76+15--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT365-67-69-68-11145.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT267-69-68-70-6425.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1775-69-68-66-667.500
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT765-71-73-69-10212.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT258-70-62-68-30133.750
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1468-68-71-71-1051.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2167-68-70-67-837.429

Smalley's recent performances

  • Smalley has finished in the top five three times and in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
  • Smalley has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.571 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Smalley has averaged 0.330 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.083-0.079
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.3590.226
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green83-0.013-0.387
Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.2910.571
Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7210.330

Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.083 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranked 60th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sported a 0.359 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked 13th with a 69.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Smalley delivered a 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranked 29th by breaking par 23.03% of the time.
  • Smalley has earned 1,239 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 21st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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