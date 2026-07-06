Alex Smalley betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Smalley has finished in the top five three times and in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.

Smalley has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.571 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.