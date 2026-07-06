David Puig betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Puig has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 1-under.

Puig has an average of 0.127 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.899 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.