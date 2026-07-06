David Puig betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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David Puig will compete at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, from July 9-12 for the Genesis Scottish Open. This tournament carries a purse of $9.0 million and will be contested over the 7,282-yard, par-70 course.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Puig's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Puig's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|71-67-71-70
|-1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|71-72-68-79
|+6
|--
Puig's recent performances
- Puig has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 1-under.
- Puig has an average of 0.127 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.899 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Puig has averaged -0.034 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Puig's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.592
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.828
|-0.896
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.179
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.916
|0.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.502
|-0.034
Puig's advanced stats and rankings
- Puig has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.592 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 333.0 yards demonstrates his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Puig has struggled with a -0.828 mark. He has hit 59.26% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Puig has delivered a strong 0.916 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.50 Putts Per Round and has achieved Par Breakers 14.81% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Puig as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.