Daniel Hillier betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Hillier posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.081 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 318.9 yards ranked on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Hillier sported a 0.875 mark on TOUR. He ranked with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hillier delivered a 0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him on TOUR. In addition, he ranked with a Putts Per Round average of 30.75, and he ranked by breaking par 16.67% of the time.