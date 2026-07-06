Daniel Hillier betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Daniel Hillier of New Zealand tees off on the 17th hole on day two of the Turkish Airlines Open 2026 at National Golf Club on May 01, 2026 in Belek, Turkey. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
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Daniel Hillier missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon his recent performance at the Genesis Scottish Open.
Hillier's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|2024
|T46
|66-71-66-70
|-7
|2023
|T54
|68-66-72-72
|-2
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Hillier's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Hillier's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 46th at 7-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Hillier's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
Hillier's recent performances
- Hillier had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of even par.
- He has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hillier has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.509 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hillier's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.081
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.875
|-0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.005
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.419
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.371
|-0.509
Hillier's advanced stats and rankings
- Hillier posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.081 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 318.9 yards ranked on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Hillier sported a 0.875 mark on TOUR. He ranked with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hillier delivered a 0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him on TOUR. In addition, he ranked with a Putts Per Round average of 30.75, and he ranked by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hillier as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.