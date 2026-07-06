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7H AGO

Daniel Hillier betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Hillier of New Zealand tees off on the 17th hole on day two of the Turkish Airlines Open 2026 at National Golf Club on May 01, 2026 in Belek, Turkey. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Daniel Hillier of New Zealand tees off on the 17th hole on day two of the Turkish Airlines Open 2026 at National Golf Club on May 01, 2026 in Belek, Turkey. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

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Daniel Hillier missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon his recent performance at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Hillier at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Hillier's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-73+2
2024T4666-71-66-70-7
2023T5468-66-72-72-2

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Hillier's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Hillier's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 46th at 7-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Hillier's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2671-69-70-70E--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-73+2--

Hillier's recent performances

  • Hillier had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of even par.
  • He has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Hillier has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.509 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hillier's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.081-0.101
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.875-0.423
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.005-0.315
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4190.330
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.371-0.509

Hillier's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hillier posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.081 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 318.9 yards ranked on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Hillier sported a 0.875 mark on TOUR. He ranked with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hillier delivered a 0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him on TOUR. In addition, he ranked with a Putts Per Round average of 30.75, and he ranked by breaking par 16.67% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hillier as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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