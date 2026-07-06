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7H AGO

Junghwan Lee betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Junghwan Lee missed the cut at last year's Genesis Scottish Open, shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 looking to improve upon his previous performance in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Lee at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Lee's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC75-68+3
2024T4667-68-69-69-7

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Lee's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Lee's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 46th at 7-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Lee's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-68+3--

Lee's recent performances

  • Lee's only recorded finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 3-over.
  • Lee has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lee has averaged -0.142 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.114
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.095
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.334
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.401
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.142

Lee's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lee posted a -0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lee sported a -0.095 mark in his past five starts. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average was -0.334 over this span.
  • On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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