Junghwan Lee betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Junghwan Lee missed the cut at last year's Genesis Scottish Open, shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 looking to improve upon his previous performance in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Lee's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|2024
|T46
|67-68-69-69
|-7
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Lee's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 46th at 7-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
Lee's recent performances
- Lee's only recorded finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 3-over.
- Lee has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged -0.142 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.142
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee posted a -0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lee sported a -0.095 mark in his past five starts. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average was -0.334 over this span.
- On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.