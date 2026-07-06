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3H AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Brandt Snedeker returns to The Renaissance Club for the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 9-12, 2026. He looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Snedeker at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Snedeker's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-71+3

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Snedeker's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3865-69-70-66-1019.917
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3676-72-75-69+423.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2870-68-70-68-428.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic167-66-67-66-18300.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3063-71-68-66-204.900
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3971-70-71-71-512.800
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1865-72-67-76-442.063
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC75-70+1--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-74+4--

Snedeker's recent performances

  • Snedeker has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
  • Snedeker has an average of -0.514 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Snedeker has averaged 0.839 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.606-0.514
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.2640.649
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.3450.062
Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.4660.642
Average Strokes Gained: Total480.4690.839

Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

  • Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.606 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 281.0 yards ranked 151st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sported a 0.264 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 88th with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.466 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 20.95% of the time.
  • Snedeker has earned 431 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 76th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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