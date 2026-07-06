Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Brandt Snedeker returns to The Renaissance Club for the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 9-12, 2026. He looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Snedeker's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-71
|+3
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|65-69-70-66
|-10
|19.917
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T36
|76-72-75-69
|+4
|23.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|28.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|67-66-67-66
|-18
|300.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|63-71-68-66
|-20
|4.900
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|71-70-71-71
|-5
|12.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|65-72-67-76
|-4
|42.063
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.514 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has averaged 0.839 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.606
|-0.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.264
|0.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.345
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.466
|0.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.469
|0.839
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.606 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 281.0 yards ranked 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sported a 0.264 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 88th with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.466 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 20.95% of the time.
- Snedeker has earned 431 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 76th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.