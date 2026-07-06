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6H AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Mac Meissner of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Mac Meissner of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

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Mac Meissner returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland for the Genesis Scottish Open, set to run July 9-12, 2026. This tournament features a $9 million purse with Chris Gotterup defending his title after winning at 15-under last year.

Latest odds for Meissner at the Genesis Scottish Open.

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • Meissner has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Meissner's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT667-70-66-64-1791.667
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4470-66-67-68-916.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4675-74-75-72+815.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT366-67-67-69-11145.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3168-64-71-67-1422.429
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT967-69-64-71-1342.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1061-69-63-69-2642.000
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3071-70-68-72-724.333
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2868-69-71-65-723.955

Meissner's recent performances

  • Meissner has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.
  • Meissner has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Meissner has averaged 0.611 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee93-0.068-0.198
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.148-0.009
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.2220.281
Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.3010.537
Average Strokes Gained: Total390.6030.611

Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

  • Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.068 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sported a 0.148 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Meissner delivered a 0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked tenth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
  • Meissner has earned 491 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 68th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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