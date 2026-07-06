Mac Meissner betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Mac Meissner of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
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Mac Meissner returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland for the Genesis Scottish Open, set to run July 9-12, 2026. This tournament features a $9 million purse with Chris Gotterup defending his title after winning at 15-under last year.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- Meissner has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T6
|67-70-66-64
|-17
|91.667
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T44
|70-66-67-68
|-9
|16.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T46
|75-74-75-72
|+8
|15.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T3
|66-67-67-69
|-11
|145.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|68-64-71-67
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T9
|67-69-64-71
|-13
|42.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|61-69-63-69
|-26
|42.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|68-69-71-65
|-7
|23.955
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.
- Meissner has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged 0.611 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|-0.068
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.148
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.222
|0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.301
|0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.603
|0.611
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.068 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sported a 0.148 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner delivered a 0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked tenth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
- Meissner has earned 491 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 68th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.