Chris Kirk betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Chris Kirk of the United States lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Chris Kirk finished seventy-first at 11-over when he last competed in this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with his sights set on a much-improved performance at the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Kirk's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|71
|71-71-74-75
|+11
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2022, he finished seventy-first after posting a score of 11-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|67-66-68-69
|-14
|22.429
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|73-70-65-74
|+2
|15.136
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T36
|70-68-70-74
|-6
|19.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|69-67-69-72
|-3
|7.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|71-74-71-69
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T47
|73-72-75-73
|+5
|14.625
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for twenty-seventh at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished at 3-under.
- Kirk has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.374 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has an average of 0.396 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.793 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged -0.210 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.004
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.238
|0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.089
|0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.524
|-0.793
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.194
|-0.210
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.004 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sported a 0.238 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 80th with a 66.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranked 116th by breaking par 20.67% of the time.
- Kirk has earned 129 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 139th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.