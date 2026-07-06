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5H AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Chris Kirk of the United States lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Chris Kirk of the United States lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

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Chris Kirk finished seventy-first at 11-over when he last competed in this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with his sights set on a much-improved performance at the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Kirk at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Kirk's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
20227171-71-74-75+11

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2022, he finished seventy-first after posting a score of 11-over.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Kirk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC78-71+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-75+5--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3167-66-68-69-1422.429
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4473-70-65-74+215.136
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC72-71-1--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3670-68-70-74-619.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5169-67-69-72-37.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2771-74-71-69-339.000
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4773-72-75-73+514.625

Kirk's recent performances

  • Kirk's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for twenty-seventh at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished at 3-under.
  • Kirk has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.374 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Kirk has an average of 0.396 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.793 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kirk has averaged -0.210 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.004-0.186
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2380.374
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.0890.396
Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.524-0.793
Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.194-0.210

Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.004 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sported a 0.238 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 80th with a 66.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranked 116th by breaking par 20.67% of the time.
  • Kirk has earned 129 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 139th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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