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5H AGO

Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Thriston Lawrence of South Arfica prepares for his second shot on the 8th hole on day two of the Hero Indian Open 2026 at DLF Golf and County Club on March 27, 2026 in New Delhi, India. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Thriston Lawrence of South Arfica prepares for his second shot on the 8th hole on day two of the Hero Indian Open 2026 at DLF Golf and County Club on March 27, 2026 in New Delhi, India. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

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Thriston Lawrence returns to the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off at The Renaissance Club from July 9-12, 2026. Lawrence looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Lawrence at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Lawrence's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-70E
2024MC71-67-2
2023MC67-73E
2022T2469-71-71-69E

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Lawrence's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • Lawrence's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 24th at even par.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Lawrence's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-76+4--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4868-70-71-71-8--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
July 27, 20253M OpenMC67-75E--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4573-70-68-72-115.750
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4466-68-71-71-89.300
June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT867-66-67-69-1975.000
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1267-74-70-75+697.143
May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--

Lawrence's recent performances

  • Lawrence has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
  • Lawrence has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lawrence has averaged -0.688 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2780.219
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0710.280
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.344-0.113
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--2.126-1.075
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.264-0.688

Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lawrence posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.278 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.0 yards shows his performance off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lawrence sported a -0.071 mark. He has a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lawrence delivered a -2.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 32.00, and he has broken par 13.89% of the time with a 25.00% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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