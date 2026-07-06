Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Thriston Lawrence of South Arfica prepares for his second shot on the 8th hole on day two of the Hero Indian Open 2026 at DLF Golf and County Club on March 27, 2026 in New Delhi, India. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
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Thriston Lawrence returns to the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off at The Renaissance Club from July 9-12, 2026. Lawrence looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Lawrence's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-70
|E
|2024
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|2023
|MC
|67-73
|E
|2022
|T24
|69-71-71-69
|E
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Lawrence's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Lawrence's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 24th at even par.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Lawrence's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|68-70-71-71
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|73-70-68-72
|-1
|15.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|66-68-71-71
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|67-66-67-69
|-19
|75.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|67-74-70-75
|+6
|97.143
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
Lawrence's recent performances
- Lawrence has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
- Lawrence has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lawrence has averaged -0.688 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.278
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.071
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.344
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-2.126
|-1.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.264
|-0.688
Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings
- Lawrence posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.278 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.0 yards shows his performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lawrence sported a -0.071 mark. He has a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lawrence delivered a -2.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 32.00, and he has broken par 13.89% of the time with a 25.00% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.