Antoine Rozner betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Antoine Rozner finished tied for 22nd at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, July 9-12 for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Rozner's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T22
|67-67-69-72
|-5
|2024
|T26
|65-64-68-73
|-10
|2023
|T68
|68-70-69-74
|+1
|2022
|MC
|78-73
|+11
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Rozner's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 5-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Rozner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|69-62-68-68
|-15
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T58
|73-66-72-77
|+4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T72
|68-69-71-71
|-5
|2.750
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T59
|72-70-73-71
|+2
|9.250
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-67-69-72
|-5
|31.875
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T73
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|2.500
Rozner's recent performances
- Rozner had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 5-under.
- Rozner has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rozner has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rozner has averaged 0.126 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.126
Rozner's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozner has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Rozner posted a 0.032 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the green, Rozner delivered a 0.026 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Rozner posted a -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
- Rozner has averaged 0.126 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.