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6H AGO

Antoine Rozner betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Antoine Rozner finished tied for 22nd at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, July 9-12 for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Rozner at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Rozner's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2267-67-69-72-5
2024T2665-64-68-73-10
2023T6868-70-69-74+1
2022MC78-73+11

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Rozner's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Rozner's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2569-62-68-68-15--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5873-66-72-77+4--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-73-1--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-71E--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
July 27, 20253M OpenT7268-69-71-71-52.750
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5972-70-73-71+29.250
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-67-69-72-531.875
June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7369-69-71-72-72.500

Rozner's recent performances

  • Rozner had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 5-under.
  • Rozner has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Rozner has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Rozner has averaged 0.126 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.203
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.032
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.026
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.136
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.126

Rozner's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rozner has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Rozner posted a 0.032 mark in his past five tournaments.
  • Around the green, Rozner delivered a 0.026 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
  • On the greens, Rozner posted a -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
  • Rozner has averaged 0.126 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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