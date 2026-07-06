Guido Migliozzi betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Guido Migliozzi of Italy plays a shot during practice prior to the Open de EspaÃ±a presented by Madrid 2025 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on October 07, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
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Guido Migliozzi returns to the Genesis Scottish Open, where he missed the cut in 2025. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 looking to improve upon his recent struggles at this tournament.
Migliozzi's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|2024
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|2023
|T54
|68-70-72-68
|-2
|2022
|72
|72-71-76-74
|+13
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Migliozzi's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Migliozzi's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 54th at 2-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Migliozzi's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-77
|+12
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-83
|+18
|--
Migliozzi's recent performances
- Migliozzi's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 5-over.
- He has an average of -0.474 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Migliozzi has an average of -0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.801 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Migliozzi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.801
Migliozzi's advanced stats and rankings
- Migliozzi has averaged -0.474 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.280 over his past five tournaments indicates struggles with iron play.
- Around the green, Migliozzi has posted a slight positive average of 0.001 Strokes Gained in his past five starts.
- On the greens, he has averaged -0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Migliozzi as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.