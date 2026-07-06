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6H AGO

Guido Migliozzi betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Guido Migliozzi of Italy plays a shot during practice prior to the Open de EspaÃ±a presented by Madrid 2025 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on October 07, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Guido Migliozzi of Italy plays a shot during practice prior to the Open de EspaÃ±a presented by Madrid 2025 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on October 07, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

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Guido Migliozzi returns to the Genesis Scottish Open, where he missed the cut in 2025. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 looking to improve upon his recent struggles at this tournament.

Latest odds for Migliozzi at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Migliozzi's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-75+5
2024MC68-70-2
2023T5468-70-72-68-2
20227272-71-76-74+13

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Migliozzi's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
  • Migliozzi's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 54th at 2-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Migliozzi's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-77+12--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-75+5--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-83+18--

Migliozzi's recent performances

  • Migliozzi's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 5-over.
  • He has an average of -0.474 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Migliozzi has an average of -0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.801 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Migliozzi's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.474
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.280
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.001
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.049
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.801

Migliozzi's advanced stats and rankings

  • Migliozzi has averaged -0.474 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.280 over his past five tournaments indicates struggles with iron play.
  • Around the green, Migliozzi has posted a slight positive average of 0.001 Strokes Gained in his past five starts.
  • On the greens, he has averaged -0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Migliozzi as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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