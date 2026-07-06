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7H AGO

Shane Lowry betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays a shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 26, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays a shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 26, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

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Shane Lowry finished tied for 12th at seven-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on that result at the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Lowry at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Lowry's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T1271-64-65-73-7

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Lowry's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of seven-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Lowry's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2268-65-64-70-1346
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2965-69-67-71-823.25
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2270-73-71-73-144
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4468-76-70-68+215.136
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2372-75-70-65-640
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4270-69-67-72-615.45
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3070-69-68-80-135
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2869-67-69-68-723.955

Lowry's recent performances

  • Lowry's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 22nd at the Travelers Championship, where he finished 13-under.
  • He averaged 0.315 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Lowry averaged 0.783 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He averaged -0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lowry has averaged 0.807 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.2450.315
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.4530.783
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green92-0.0650.073
Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.128-0.364
Average Strokes Gained: Total240.7610.807

Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.245 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 107th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sported a 0.453 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 68.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lowry delivered a 0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • Lowry has accumulated 640 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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