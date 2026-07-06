Connor Syme betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Connor Syme returns to The Renaissance Club for the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 9-12, 2026. Syme looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 75th at six-over.
Syme's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T75
|68-71-72-75
|+6
|2024
|T15
|68-66-67-67
|-12
|2023
|74
|68-68-74-74
|+4
|2022
|T42
|70-69-74-70
|+3
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Syme's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 75th after posting a score of six-over par.
- Syme's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 15th at 12-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Syme's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T75
|68-71-72-75
|+6
|--
Syme's recent performances
- Syme's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 75th at the Genesis Scottish Open with a score of six-over par.
- Syme has an average of -0.052 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Syme has averaged -0.202 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Syme's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.202
Syme's advanced stats and rankings
- In his recent performances, Syme posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.052, indicating struggles with his driving game.
- Regarding Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Syme averaged -0.118 in his recent starts, showing challenges with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Syme delivered a positive 0.085 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his recent tournaments. However, his putting averaged -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting, which has been a weakness in his game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Syme as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.