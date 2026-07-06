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7H AGO

Connor Syme betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Connor Syme returns to The Renaissance Club for the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 9-12, 2026. Syme looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 75th at six-over.

Latest odds for Syme at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Syme's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T7568-71-72-75+6
2024T1568-66-67-67-12
20237468-68-74-74+4
2022T4270-69-74-70+3

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Syme's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 75th after posting a score of six-over par.
  • Syme's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 15th at 12-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Syme's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7568-71-72-75+6--

Syme's recent performances

  • Syme's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 75th at the Genesis Scottish Open with a score of six-over par.
  • Syme has an average of -0.052 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Syme has averaged -0.202 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Syme's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.052
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.118
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.085
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.116
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.202

Syme's advanced stats and rankings

  • In his recent performances, Syme posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.052, indicating struggles with his driving game.
  • Regarding Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Syme averaged -0.118 in his recent starts, showing challenges with his iron play.
  • Around the greens, Syme delivered a positive 0.085 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his recent tournaments. However, his putting averaged -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting, which has been a weakness in his game.

All stats in this article are accurate for Syme as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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