Kota Kaneko betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Kota Kaneko of Japan looks on following his tee shot on the eighth hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 02, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
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Kaneko returns to compete at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open. Chris Gotterup won this tournament last year with a score of 15-under.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Kaneko's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Kaneko's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|73
|69-67-73-74
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|71-69-71-67
|-6
|--
Kaneko's recent performances
- Kaneko's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a tie for 33rd at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished at 6-under.
- He has averaged -0.321 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past 5 tournaments.
- Kaneko has averaged -0.392 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past 5 tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past 5 tournaments.
- Kaneko has averaged 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past 5 tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.343 Strokes Gained: Total in his past 5 tournaments.
Kaneko's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.895
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.981
|-0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.228
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.605
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.043
|-0.343
Kaneko's advanced stats and rankings
- Kaneko posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.895 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.2 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kaneko sported a -0.981 mark. He posted a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kaneko delivered a 0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.67 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 18.52% of the time with a 23.15% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kaneko as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.