Kota Kaneko betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Kaneko's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a tie for 33rd at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished at 6-under.

He has averaged -0.321 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past 5 tournaments.

Kaneko has averaged -0.392 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past 5 tournaments.

He has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past 5 tournaments.

Kaneko has averaged 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past 5 tournaments.