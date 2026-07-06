William Mouw betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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William Mouw reacts to his shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the 126th U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
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William Mouw has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with his sights set on making an impact in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Mouw's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|66-68-68-70
|-12
|29.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|70-70-74-80
|+14
|6.875
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|68-66-68-69
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T70
|74-70-70-73
|+7
|5.750
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|68-73-72-67
|-4
|9.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|69-68-70-68
|-5
|10.875
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 9-under.
- Mouw has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.438 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged 0.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.200
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.223
|0.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.285
|-0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.241
|-0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|-0.103
|0.240
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.200 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sports a 0.223 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 68.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mouw delivers a -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 20.41% of the time.
- Mouw has earned 248 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 105th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.