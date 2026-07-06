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7H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Austin Eckroat of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

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Austin Eckroat returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, for the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 9-12, 2026. Eckroat looks to improve upon his performance from 2024 where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Eckroat at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Eckroat's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC67-71-2
2023T6571-67-72-70E

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Eckroat's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5871-67-69-70-74.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open7367-67-80-71+52.700
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6768-69-70-76+33.400
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4065-71-65-71-1213.071
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1967-70-68-70-926.607
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT659-70-61-71-2757.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1068-70-69-70-1167.500
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3967-69-68-70-615.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC78-68+4--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4272-70-72-68-66.922

Eckroat's recent performances

  • Eckroat has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
  • Eckroat has an average of -0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Eckroat has averaged -0.210 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.215-0.338
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.3590.282
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green131-0.266-0.401
Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0140.248
Average Strokes Gained: Total103-0.108-0.210

Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

  • Eckroat posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sported a 0.359 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Eckroat delivered a 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranked 25th by breaking par 23.47% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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