PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Joakim Lagergren betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Joakim Lagergren returns to the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12, 2026. Lagergren looks to improve upon his performance from his most recent appearance at this tournament where he finished tied for 54th.

Latest odds for Lagergren at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Lagergren's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T5469-66-67-76-2
2022MC74-70+4

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Lagergren's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Lagergren's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC80-80+20--

Lagergren's recent performances

  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 20-over.
  • Lagergren has an average of -0.364 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lagergren has averaged -0.675 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lagergren's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.364
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.627
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.028
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.281
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.675

Lagergren's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lagergren posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.364 in his past five tournaments, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.627.
  • Around the greens, Lagergren delivered a 0.028 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five starts. His Strokes Gained: Putting averaged 0.281 over that span.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lagergren as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
7H AGO
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
7H AGO
Johannes Veerman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
7H AGO
Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Betting Profile
Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW