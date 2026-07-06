Joakim Lagergren betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Joakim Lagergren returns to the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12, 2026. Lagergren looks to improve upon his performance from his most recent appearance at this tournament where he finished tied for 54th.
Lagergren's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T54
|69-66-67-76
|-2
|2022
|MC
|74-70
|+4
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Lagergren's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Lagergren's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|80-80
|+20
|--
Lagergren's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 20-over.
- Lagergren has an average of -0.364 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lagergren has averaged -0.675 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lagergren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.675
Lagergren's advanced stats and rankings
- Lagergren posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.364 in his past five tournaments, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.627.
- Around the greens, Lagergren delivered a 0.028 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five starts. His Strokes Gained: Putting averaged 0.281 over that span.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lagergren as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.