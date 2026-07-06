Victor Perez betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Perez had one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.

Perez has an average of -0.077 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.