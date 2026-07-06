Victor Perez betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Victor Perez of France plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day two of the Soudal Open 2026 at Rinkven International GC on May 22, 2026 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
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Victor Perez finished tied for 43rd at three-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on his performance from last year's Genesis Scottish Open.
Perez's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T43
|64-70-71-72
|-3
|2024
|T10
|68-66-68-65
|-13
|2023
|T35
|69-69-68-70
|-4
|2022
|MC
|74-75
|+9
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Perez's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of three-under.
- Perez's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at 13-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Perez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|65-65-71-69
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T47
|69-70-67-71
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|70-69-67-67
|-15
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|66-70-69-70
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|65-69-69-68
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T43
|64-70-71-72
|-3
|11.625
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|66-70-73-69
|-10
|6.333
Perez's recent performances
- Perez had one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Perez has an average of -0.077 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Perez has averaged 0.313 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.313
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.077 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Perez sported a 0.182 mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Perez delivered a 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.