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5H AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Victor Perez of France plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day two of the Soudal Open 2026 at Rinkven International GC on May 22, 2026 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Victor Perez of France plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day two of the Soudal Open 2026 at Rinkven International GC on May 22, 2026 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

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Victor Perez finished tied for 43rd at three-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on his performance from last year's Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Perez at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Perez's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4364-70-71-72-3
2024T1068-66-68-65-13
2023T3569-69-68-70-4
2022MC74-75+9

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Perez's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of three-under.
  • Perez's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at 13-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Perez's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2165-65-71-69-18--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4769-70-67-71-7--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1170-69-67-67-15--
Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3866-70-69-70-515.500
July 27, 20253M OpenT2865-69-69-68-1323.955
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4364-70-71-72-311.625
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5166-70-73-69-106.333

Perez's recent performances

  • Perez had one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
  • Perez has an average of -0.077 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Perez has averaged 0.313 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.077
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.182
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.037
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.170
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.313

Perez's advanced stats and rankings

  • Perez posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.077 in his past five tournaments.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Perez sported a 0.182 mark in his past five tournaments.
  • On the greens, Perez delivered a 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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