PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Tom Kim finished tied for 17th at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Kim at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Kim's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1766-70-67-71-6
2024T1569-66-69-64-12
2023T666-65-67-73-9
2022368-71-69-67-5

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 6-under.
  • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished third at 5-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4667-68-69-71-99.5
June 21, 2026U.S. Open370-67-72-70-1350
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1567-69-68-66-1051
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5464-72-70-74E5.75
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5468-67-69-70-105.86
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT669-68-66-67-1455
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-74-4--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5670-65-69-74-25.5
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1869-70-69-72-442.06

Kim's recent performances

  • Kim has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished third with a score of 1-under.
  • Kim has an average of -0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged 1.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.119-0.122
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.5620.966
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.2110.253
Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.130-0.064
Average Strokes Gained: Total420.5241.033

Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.119 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.562 mark that ranked 11th on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 68.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranked 65th by breaking par 22.03% of the time.
  • Kim has earned 597 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 58th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
6H AGO
Yuto Katsuragawa betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
6H AGO
Keita Nakajima betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
6H AGO
David Puig betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Betting Profile
Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW