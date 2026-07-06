Tom Kim betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Tom Kim finished tied for 17th at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Kim's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|66-70-67-71
|-6
|2024
|T15
|69-66-69-64
|-12
|2023
|T6
|66-65-67-73
|-9
|2022
|3
|68-71-69-67
|-5
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished third at 5-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|9.5
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|3
|70-67-72-70
|-1
|350
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|67-69-68-66
|-10
|51
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|64-72-70-74
|E
|5.75
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|68-67-69-70
|-10
|5.86
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T6
|69-68-66-67
|-14
|55
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T56
|70-65-69-74
|-2
|5.5
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|69-70-69-72
|-4
|42.06
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished third with a score of 1-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 1.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.119
|-0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.562
|0.966
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.211
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.130
|-0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.524
|1.033
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.119 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.562 mark that ranked 11th on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 68.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranked 65th by breaking par 22.03% of the time.
- Kim has earned 597 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 58th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.