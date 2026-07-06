Tom Kim betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Kim has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished third with a score of 1-under.

Kim has an average of -0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.