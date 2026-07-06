Mark Hubbard betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his third shot on the first hole during the second round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
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Mark Hubbard missed the cut at The Renaissance Club when he last played in this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Hubbard's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-70
|+2
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|72-67-68-68
|-9
|9.5
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|70
|69-71-72-70
|+2
|5.75
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|68-69-74-70
|+1
|4.5
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|66-67-69-68
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|66-67-64-70
|-17
|165
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|65-77-75-72
|+1
|3.9
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished second with a score of 17-under.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.993 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged -0.645 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.215
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.216
|0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|-0.004
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.677
|-0.993
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.680
|-0.645
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sported a 0.216 mark that ranked 61st on TOUR. He ranked 74th with a 66.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard delivered a -0.677 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranked 128th by breaking par 19.92% of the time.
- Hubbard has earned 257 FedExCup Regular Season points (101st) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.