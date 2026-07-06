Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
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Erik van Rooyen missed the cut at last year's Genesis Scottish Open after posting a score of 1-over. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
van Rooyen's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|2024
|T39
|67-67-64-74
|-8
|2023
|T68
|72-63-73-73
|+1
|2022
|MC
|75-72
|+7
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 39th at 8-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|70-69-64-69
|-12
|29.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|65-71-69-66
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|65-72-74-73
|+4
|3.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|66-67-66-70
|-15
|36.875
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|72-69-65-72
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|65-68-62-69
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T59
|72-69-71-74
|-2
|5.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T48
|70-68-67-71
|-4
|9.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
van Rooyen's recent performances
- van Rooyen has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
- van Rooyen has an average of -0.313 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.883 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen has averaged 0.690 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|-0.086
|-0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.580
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|-0.074
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.574
|0.883
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.166
|0.690
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.086 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sported a -0.580 mark that ranked 141st on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a 0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 22.72% of the time.
- van Rooyen has earned 151 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.