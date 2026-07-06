Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

van Rooyen has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.

van Rooyen has an average of -0.313 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.883 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.