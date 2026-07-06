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6H AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

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Erik van Rooyen missed the cut at last year's Genesis Scottish Open after posting a score of 1-over. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Genesis Scottish Open.

van Rooyen's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-68+1
2024T3967-67-64-74-8
2023T6872-63-73-73+1
2022MC75-72+7

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 39th at 8-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

van Rooyen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2670-69-64-69-1229.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2065-71-69-66-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab Challenge7065-72-74-73+43.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1966-67-66-70-1536.875
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3872-69-65-72-69.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1765-68-62-69-2420.583
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5972-69-71-74-25.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4870-68-67-71-49.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--

van Rooyen's recent performances

  • van Rooyen has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
  • van Rooyen has an average of -0.313 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.883 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • van Rooyen has averaged 0.690 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee99-0.086-0.313
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.580-0.109
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green94-0.0740.229
Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.5740.883
Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.1660.690

van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

  • van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.086 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sported a -0.580 mark that ranked 141st on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a 0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 22.72% of the time.
  • van Rooyen has earned 151 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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