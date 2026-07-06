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7H AGO

Dan Bradbury betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dan Bradbury of England plays a shot on day three of the DS Automobiles 83rd Open d'Italia 2026 at Circolo Golf Torino on June 27, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Dan Bradbury of England plays a shot on day three of the DS Automobiles 83rd Open d'Italia 2026 at Circolo Golf Torino on June 27, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

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Dan Bradbury missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, shooting 6-over. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of making the weekend at the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Bradbury at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Bradbury's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-72+6
2024MC73-72+5
20237569-68-71-77+5

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Bradbury's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
  • Bradbury's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished 75th at 5-over.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Bradbury's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC-1, -5----
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-72+6--

Bradbury's recent performances

  • Bradbury has no top-twenty finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His most recent finish was a missed cut at the Barracuda Championship.
  • Bradbury has an average of -0.171 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.706 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bradbury has averaged -1.357 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bradbury's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.171
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.150
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.331
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.706
Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.357

Bradbury's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bradbury averaged -0.171 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bradbury posted a -0.150 mark in his past five tournaments.
  • Around the greens, Bradbury delivered a -0.331 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
  • On the greens, Bradbury had a -0.706 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bradbury as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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