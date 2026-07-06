Dan Bradbury betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Dan Bradbury of England plays a shot on day three of the DS Automobiles 83rd Open d'Italia 2026 at Circolo Golf Torino on June 27, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
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Dan Bradbury missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, shooting 6-over. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of making the weekend at the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Bradbury's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|2024
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|2023
|75
|69-68-71-77
|+5
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Bradbury's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Bradbury's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished 75th at 5-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Bradbury's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|-1, -5
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
Bradbury's recent performances
- Bradbury has no top-twenty finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His most recent finish was a missed cut at the Barracuda Championship.
- Bradbury has an average of -0.171 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.706 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bradbury has averaged -1.357 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradbury's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.357
Bradbury's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradbury averaged -0.171 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bradbury posted a -0.150 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Bradbury delivered a -0.331 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Bradbury had a -0.706 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradbury as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.