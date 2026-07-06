Max Greyserman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Greyserman has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.

Greyserman has an average of 0.458 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.