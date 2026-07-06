Max Greyserman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
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Max Greyserman missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on his past performance at the Genesis Scottish Open.
Greyserman's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-70
|E
|2024
|T21
|67-66-69-67
|-11
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Greyserman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 21st at 11-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|69-73-76-70
|+8
|16.150
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|71-62-65-67
|-19
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T14
|68-69-71-70
|-2
|90.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|70-71-70-66
|-7
|13.956
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|72-72-72-68
|-4
|18.023
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-77
|+12
|--
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.
- Greyserman has an average of 0.458 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged 0.197 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.102
|0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.115
|-0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.045
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.079
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|-0.092
|0.197
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.102 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranked 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sported a -0.115 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman delivered a 0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 22.76% of the time.
- Greyserman has earned 328 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 91st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.