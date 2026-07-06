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7H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

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Max Greyserman missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on his past performance at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Greyserman at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Greyserman's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-70E
2024T2167-66-69-67-11

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • Greyserman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 21st at 11-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Greyserman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4369-73-76-70+816.150
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT971-62-65-67-1970.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1468-69-71-70-290.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3170-71-70-66-713.956
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3872-72-72-68-418.023
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC79-77+12--

Greyserman's recent performances

  • Greyserman has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.
  • Greyserman has an average of 0.458 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Greyserman has averaged 0.197 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.1020.458
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.115-0.108
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.045-0.086
Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.079-0.068
Average Strokes Gained: Total99-0.0920.197

Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.102 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranked 25th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sported a -0.115 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Greyserman delivered a 0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 22.76% of the time.
  • Greyserman has earned 328 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 91st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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