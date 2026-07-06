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3H AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 02, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Andrew Putnam of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 02, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

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Andrew Putnam returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland July 9-12 for the Genesis Scottish Open. Putnam looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Putnam at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Putnam's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-69E
2024MC69-71E
2023T4270-68-69-70-3

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
  • Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 42nd at 3-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Putnam's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5167-68-67-74-86.629
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6574-68-74-78+146.875
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC74-68+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1764-70-70-70-647.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT5569-71-70-73+310.500
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3771-72-68-71-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1868-71-72-70-755.600
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4271-68-69-70-615.450
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT566-70-67-70-15105.000

Putnam's recent performances

  • Putnam has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
  • Putnam has an average of -0.956 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.610 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Putnam has averaged 0.139 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.604-0.956
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2200.032
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green70.4220.452
Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.2640.610
Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3010.139

Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

  • Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.604 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.0 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sports a 0.220 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 64.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Putnam has delivered a 0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 20.69% of the time.
  • Putnam has earned 526 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 65th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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