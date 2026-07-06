Andrew Putnam betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Andrew Putnam of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 02, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
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Andrew Putnam returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland July 9-12 for the Genesis Scottish Open. Putnam looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Putnam's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-69
|E
|2024
|MC
|69-71
|E
|2023
|T42
|70-68-69-70
|-3
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 42nd at 3-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|67-68-67-74
|-8
|6.629
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|74-68-74-78
|+14
|6.875
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|64-70-70-70
|-6
|47.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|10.500
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|71-72-68-71
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|55.600
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|15.450
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|66-70-67-70
|-15
|105.000
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Putnam has an average of -0.956 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.610 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged 0.139 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.604
|-0.956
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.220
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.422
|0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.264
|0.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.301
|0.139
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.604 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.0 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sports a 0.220 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 64.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Putnam has delivered a 0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 20.69% of the time.
- Putnam has earned 526 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 65th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.