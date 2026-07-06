Andrew Putnam betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Putnam has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.

Putnam has an average of -0.956 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.610 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.