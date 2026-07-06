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7H AGO

Marcel Siem betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Marcel Siem of Germany reacts following his second shot on the 10th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Marcel Siem of Germany reacts following his second shot on the 10th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

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Marcel Siem returns to The Renaissance Club for the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 9-12 in North Berwick, Scotland. Siem looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 34th at 4-under.

Latest odds for Siem at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Siem's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3465-71-73-67-4
2024T6269-68-69-70-4
2023T4268-70-68-71-3

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Siem's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Siem's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3465-71-73-67-4--

Siem's recent performances

  • Siem's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 34th at the Genesis Scottish Open with a score of 4-under.
  • Siem has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Siem has averaged 0.268 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Siem's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.088
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.125
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.113
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.058
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.268

Siem's advanced stats and rankings

  • Siem posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.088 over his past five tournaments.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Siem sported a 0.125 mark in his past five starts.
  • Around the green, Siem delivered a 0.113 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark over his past five tournaments, while his putting showed a -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting average.

All stats in this article are accurate for Siem as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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