Marcel Siem betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Marcel Siem of Germany reacts following his second shot on the 10th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
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Marcel Siem returns to The Renaissance Club for the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 9-12 in North Berwick, Scotland. Siem looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 34th at 4-under.
Siem's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|65-71-73-67
|-4
|2024
|T62
|69-68-69-70
|-4
|2023
|T42
|68-70-68-71
|-3
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Siem's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Siem's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|65-71-73-67
|-4
|--
Siem's recent performances
- Siem's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 34th at the Genesis Scottish Open with a score of 4-under.
- Siem has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Siem has averaged 0.268 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Siem's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.268
Siem's advanced stats and rankings
- Siem posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.088 over his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Siem sported a 0.125 mark in his past five starts.
- Around the green, Siem delivered a 0.113 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark over his past five tournaments, while his putting showed a -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Siem as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.