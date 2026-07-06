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4H AGO

Danny Willett betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Danny Willett of England tees off on the eighth hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 02, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Danny Willett of England tees off on the eighth hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 02, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

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Danny Willett returns to The Renaissance Club for the Genesis Scottish Open, which runs July 9-12, 2026. Willett looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Willett at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Willett's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-75+5
2023MC74-74+8
2022MC77-73+10

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Willett's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
  • Willett has missed the cut in each of his three appearances at this event over the last five years, with scores of 5-over, 8-over, and 10-over respectively.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Willett's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC66-73-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson7069-67-70-75-33.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4572-70-68-69-55.756
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-73+5--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5668-70-66-74-25.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4271-70-72-69-66.922
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship6073-69-74-73+5--
July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-72-1--

Willett's recent performances

  • Willett's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 42nd with a score of 6-under.
  • Willett has an average of -0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Willett has averaged -0.468 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Willett's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.515-0.512
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.460-0.062
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2050.242
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.018-0.136
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.752-0.468

Willett's advanced stats and rankings

  • Willett ranks 191st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 21 points earned this season.
  • His 2026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average stands at -0.515, while his average Driving Distance is 292.3 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Willett has posted a -0.460 mark. He has hit 62.27% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Willett has delivered a 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.50 putts per round and has broken par 19.68% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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