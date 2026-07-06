Danny Willett betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Danny Willett of England tees off on the eighth hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 02, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
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Danny Willett returns to The Renaissance Club for the Genesis Scottish Open, which runs July 9-12, 2026. Willett looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Willett's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|2023
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|2022
|MC
|77-73
|+10
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Willett's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Willett has missed the cut in each of his three appearances at this event over the last five years, with scores of 5-over, 8-over, and 10-over respectively.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Willett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|70
|69-67-70-75
|-3
|3.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|72-70-68-69
|-5
|5.756
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T56
|68-70-66-74
|-2
|5.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|71-70-72-69
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|60
|73-69-74-73
|+5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
Willett's recent performances
- Willett's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 42nd with a score of 6-under.
- Willett has an average of -0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Willett has averaged -0.468 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Willett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.515
|-0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.460
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.205
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.018
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.752
|-0.468
Willett's advanced stats and rankings
- Willett ranks 191st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 21 points earned this season.
- His 2026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average stands at -0.515, while his average Driving Distance is 292.3 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Willett has posted a -0.460 mark. He has hit 62.27% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Willett has delivered a 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.50 putts per round and has broken par 19.68% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.