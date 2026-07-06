Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Potgieter has finished in the top ten once and in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.

Potgieter has an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.