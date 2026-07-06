Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa lines up a putt during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
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Potgieter returns to the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off at The Renaissance Club from July 9-12, 2026. He looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Potgieter's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-72
|+2
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Potgieter's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Potgieter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T8
|66-67-70-65
|-12
|80.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|67-70-73-71
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T48
|74-73-69-68
|E
|13.313
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|69-71-72-68
|-8
|85.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|67-67-67-75
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|84-75
|+15
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has finished in the top ten once and in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
- Potgieter has an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has averaged 0.640 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.620
|0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.195
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.318
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.110
|0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|-0.003
|0.640
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.620 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 329.8 yards ranked first on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sported a -0.195 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 94th with a 65.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Potgieter delivered a -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranked 35th by breaking par 22.81% of the time.
- Potgieter earned 582 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 59th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.91% ranked 143rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.