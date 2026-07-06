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6H AGO

Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa lines up a putt during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa lines up a putt during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

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Potgieter returns to the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off at The Renaissance Club from July 9-12, 2026. He looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Potgieter at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Potgieter's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-72+2

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Potgieter's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Potgieter's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT866-67-70-65-1280.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3567-70-73-71+123.083
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4874-73-69-68E13.313
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1469-71-72-68-885.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2567-67-67-75-835.375
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC84-75+15--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2169-66-70-67-837.429
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-76+11--

Potgieter's recent performances

  • Potgieter has finished in the top ten once and in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
  • Potgieter has an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Potgieter has averaged 0.640 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6200.515
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.195-0.045
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green139-0.318-0.144
Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.1100.314
Average Strokes Gained: Total87-0.0030.640

Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

  • Potgieter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.620 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 329.8 yards ranked first on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sported a -0.195 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 94th with a 65.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Potgieter delivered a -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranked 35th by breaking par 22.81% of the time.
  • Potgieter earned 582 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 59th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.91% ranked 143rd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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