Yuto Katsuragawa betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Yuto Katsuragawa has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open. The tournament runs July 9-12 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
Katsuragawa's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-78
|+11
|2024
|MC
|69-76
|+5
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Katsuragawa's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Katsuragawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T29
|+12,+9,+3,+4
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73,78
|+11
|--
Katsuragawa's recent performances
- Katsuragawa's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 29th at the Barracuda Championship.
- He has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Katsuragawa has an average of -0.651 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.073 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Katsuragawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.073
Katsuragawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Katsuragawa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Katsuragawa sported a -0.132 mark.
- On the greens, Katsuragawa delivered a -0.651 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments. His overall Strokes Gained: Total averaged -1.073 over that span.
All stats in this article are accurate for Katsuragawa as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.