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6H AGO

Niklas Nørgaard betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Niklas Nørgaard missed the cut at last year's Genesis Scottish Open after shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon his 2024 performance when he finished tied for 15th at 12-under.

Latest odds for Nørgaard at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Nørgaard's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-68+1
2024T1566-67-70-65-12

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Nørgaard's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Nørgaard's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 15th at 12-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Nørgaard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4371-70-73-74+8--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4165-69-67-68-13--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1470-69-67-73-5--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
July 27, 20253M OpenT6866-70-71-70-73.125
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-68+1--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4676-70-75-72+1316.125

Nørgaard's recent performances

  • Nørgaard has one top-twenty finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
  • Nørgaard has an average of 0.434 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Nørgaard has averaged 0.104 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Nørgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.7460.434
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.151-0.272
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.416-0.399
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4570.341
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.6360.104

Nørgaard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Nørgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.746 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 327.6 yards shows his length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nørgaard sported a -0.151 mark. He hit 59.72% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Nørgaard delivered a 0.457 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.50 putts per round, and he broke par 12.50% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 23.61%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Nørgaard as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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