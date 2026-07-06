Niklas Nørgaard betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Niklas Nørgaard missed the cut at last year's Genesis Scottish Open after shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon his 2024 performance when he finished tied for 15th at 12-under.
Nørgaard's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|2024
|T15
|66-67-70-65
|-12
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Nørgaard's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Nørgaard's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 15th at 12-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Nørgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|71-70-73-74
|+8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|65-69-67-68
|-13
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T14
|70-69-67-73
|-5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|66-70-71-70
|-7
|3.125
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|76-70-75-72
|+13
|16.125
Nørgaard's recent performances
- Nørgaard has one top-twenty finish over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
- Nørgaard has an average of 0.434 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Nørgaard has averaged 0.104 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nørgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.746
|0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.151
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.416
|-0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.457
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.636
|0.104
Nørgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Nørgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.746 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 327.6 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nørgaard sported a -0.151 mark. He hit 59.72% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Nørgaard delivered a 0.457 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.50 putts per round, and he broke par 12.50% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 23.61%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nørgaard as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.