Niklas Nørgaard betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Nørgaard has one top-twenty finish over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.

Nørgaard has an average of 0.434 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.