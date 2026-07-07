Genesis Scottish Open props: Bank on hot start from U.S. Open champ Wyndham Clark

entered the 2025 tournament on a run of three consecutive T25 or better paydays. In 2026, he arrives as a five-time winner on TOUR, including picking off his third win of the season last week at the John Deere Classic. His five total victories since 2024 match McIlroy’s haul during that stretch. Only Scheffler, with 14 wins during that timeframe, has produced more victories.

is searching for his first win on his own ball since the Hero Indian Open in the last week of March. In 2026, he posted 12 paydays of T25 or better from 14 events, including a team victory with his brother Matt at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Englishman has earned four top-10 paydays from his last seven starts, including T7 two weeks ago at the Travelers Championship. Another victory this week and he would match his brother with three worldwide wins this year.

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returned to life inside the ropes after a two-month mental health sabbatical and racked up a top-10 payout (T9) at the DP World Tour's BMW International Open last week in Germany. In the summer of 2025, the Englishman followed his T11 result in Munich by sharing second place with

at the Genesis Scottish Open, two shots behind Gotterup’s winning total on 15-under. All three of the players above are in form, can send it and have experience on the links in this part of the world.