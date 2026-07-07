Genesis Scottish Open props: Bank on hot start from U.S. Open champ Wyndham Clark
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DraftKings Odds: Making picks on 72-hole matchups at Genesis Scottish Open
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Prop markets at DraftKings Sportsbook are loaded in anticipation of a fortnight of links golf across the pond in the United Kingdom. The Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian features defending champion Chris Gotterup and a field that includes six of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Rankings.
Let's take a look at the top markets and potential plays ahead of the opening round in Scotland:
(Editor's Note: For more expert betting picks, fantasy advice and event previews, visit DraftKings Network.)
First Round Leader – Wyndham Clark (+4700)
The two-time U.S. Open champion has opened with a round in the 60s in five consecutive events. He has converted his first-round successes into two wins, a third, a T5 and T11 over that stretch. In four trips to The Renaissance Club, he has opened with 68 or better three times, including 66 in 2025. If you would like some insurance, he is also available at +1075 for a Top five (end of Round 1) or +500 for a Top 10 (end of Round 1).
Winner without Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick or Xander Schauffele
- Chris Gotterup (+1900) entered the 2025 tournament on a run of three consecutive T25 or better paydays. In 2026, he arrives as a five-time winner on TOUR, including picking off his third win of the season last week at the John Deere Classic. His five total victories since 2024 match McIlroy’s haul during that stretch. Only Scheffler, with 14 wins during that timeframe, has produced more victories.
- Alex Fitzpatrick (+3600) is searching for his first win on his own ball since the Hero Indian Open in the last week of March. In 2026, he posted 12 paydays of T25 or better from 14 events, including a team victory with his brother Matt at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Englishman has earned four top-10 paydays from his last seven starts, including T7 two weeks ago at the Travelers Championship. Another victory this week and he would match his brother with three worldwide wins this year.
- Marco Penge (+5800) returned to life inside the ropes after a two-month mental health sabbatical and racked up a top-10 payout (T9) at the DP World Tour's BMW International Open last week in Germany. In the summer of 2025, the Englishman followed his T11 result in Munich by sharing second place with Rory McIlroy at the Genesis Scottish Open, two shots behind Gotterup’s winning total on 15-under. All three of the players above are in form, can send it and have experience on the links in this part of the world.
Recent Open Champions: Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele Top 10 (including ties) – Same Game Parlay (+320)
Scheffler (-178) will defend next week at Royal Birkdale while Schauffele (+180) will join him in an attempt to lift the claret jug for the second time in three seasons. In seven combined starts at The Renaissance Club, the American duo has earned four top-10 paydays, which include Schauffele’s win on debut in 2022. Scheffler, who leads the FedExCup standings, played from the final group at the U.S. Open (T4) and was knocked out in a playoff two weeks ago at the Travelers Championship. Schauffele is a proven big-game player. A loaded field on a course where he has previously won should command his full attention and a return to the top 10.
Nordic Double: Viktor Hovland and Nicolai Højgaard Top 20 (including ties) – Same Game Parlay (+560)
Fresh off staring down and beating Scheffler in a playoff to win the Travelers Championship two weeks ago, Norway’s Viktor Hovland is a on a run of win-MC-third over his last three starts. His history shows us he has no problem embracing a heater, as seen at the end of the 2023 FedExCup Playoffs, and is not afraid of the brightest of lights. I am pairing him with Nicolai Højgaard, another Nordic ball-striker, to complete the double. Hojgaard owns a pair of runner-up paydays from five top-10 results worldwide in 2026. He arrives in Scotland off a closing-round 62 at the Travelers Championship on a course where he earned T4 in 2025 and T6 in 2023.
Tartan Army – Robert MacIntyre, Calum Hill, Grant Forrest to make the cut – Same Game Parlay (+475)
National opens bring out the best in the players representing their homelands. In 2024, Robert MacIntyre (-245) washed away the disappointment of second place the year prior with a victory in front of the home fans to set the tournament scoring record of 262. He returns to action off a T10-T39-T15 over his last three on TOUR. I will pair him with Kirkcaldy native Calum Hill (-112), who has cashed T30 or better in his last four events on the DP World Tour, and is on a run of seven consecutive cuts made. The sound of the fife and drum draws me to horse-for-course Grant Forrest (+112) to round out the trio. The local resident cashed T22-T39-T11 over the last three editions in his backyard. Scotland the Brave!
Eugenio Chacarra and Oliver Lindell Top 40 (including ties) – Same Game Parlay (+2600)
Last week, Spaniard Eugenio Chacarra attempted to join countryman Seve Ballesteros as the only player to win three consecutive events on the DP World Tour. Sadly, he missed the cut at the BMW International to end his run at two. One of the last players in the field, Oliver Lindell, has been similarly hot. A runner-up to Chacarra three weeks ago, the Finn followed with T6 and T13. He has not missed a cut in 22 events. Another avenue is parlaying them both to make the cut at +241.
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