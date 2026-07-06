Bud Cauley betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.117 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranked 79th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sported a 0.329 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 58th with a 67.09% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the greens, Cauley delivered a 0.318 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR.

On the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98.