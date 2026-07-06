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7H AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Bud Cauley of the United States plays a shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 26, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Bud Cauley of the United States plays a shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 26, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

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Bud Cauley finished tied for 55th at even in last year's Genesis Scottish Open. He returns to The Renaissance Club July 9-12 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Cauley at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Cauley's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5567-70-68-75E

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Cauley's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of even.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing 15-under.

Cauley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1464-66-70-66-1471.250
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5672-72-72-74+1010.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open169-63-66-65-17500.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2273-74-71-69-144.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2669-72-67-72E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3772-72-65-73-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3869-71-77-67-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC Heritage768-69-65-70-12225.000
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2169-66-72-72-937.429
March 22, 2026Valspar Championship7469-74-74-74+72.600

Cauley's recent performances

  • Cauley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • Cauley has one victory over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
  • Cauley has an average of 0.285 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Cauley has averaged 1.377 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1170.285
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3290.356
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.3180.540
Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.2830.197
Average Strokes Gained: Total460.4811.377

Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.117 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranked 79th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sported a 0.329 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 58th with a 67.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the greens, Cauley delivered a 0.318 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98.
  • Cauley has earned 1,101 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 29th. He ranked 29th with a 14.10% Bogey Avoidance rate and 123rd by breaking par 20.26% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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