Haotong Li betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Haotong Li of the People's Republic of China reacts after making birdie on the first green during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
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Haotong Li missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2025, shooting 5-over. He returns to The Renaissance Club July 9-12 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Li's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|2024
|T21
|64-71-66-68
|-11
|2023
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|2022
|T55
|70-73-70-72
|+5
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Li's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Li's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 21st at 11-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Li's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|67-64-79-69
|-1
|4.600
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|71-69-71-70
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T38
|71-69-69-80
|+1
|23.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
Li's recent performances
- Li's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 35th with a score of 1-over.
- Li has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Li has averaged -0.141 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Li's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.411
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.320
|0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.371
|-0.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.275
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.086
|-0.141
Li's advanced stats and rankings
- Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.411 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.1 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sported a 0.320 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 70.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Li delivered a -0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.70, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 21.86% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.