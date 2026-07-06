Haotong Li betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.411 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.1 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sported a 0.320 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 70.65% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Li delivered a -0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.70, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 21.86% of the time.