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7H AGO

Haotong Li betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Haotong Li of the People's Republic of China reacts after making birdie on the first green during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Haotong Li of the People's Republic of China reacts after making birdie on the first green during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

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Haotong Li missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2025, shooting 5-over. He returns to The Renaissance Club July 9-12 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Li at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Li's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-71+5
2024T2164-71-66-68-11
2023MC75-70+5
2022T5570-73-70-72+5

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Li's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
  • Li's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 21st at 11-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Li's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC67-74-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6067-64-79-69-14.600
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3571-69-71-70+123.083
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3871-69-69-80+123.000
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--

Li's recent performances

  • Li's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 35th with a score of 1-over.
  • Li has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Li has averaged -0.141 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Li's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.4110.341
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3200.470
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.371-0.721
Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.275-0.231
Average Strokes Gained: Total780.086-0.141

Li's advanced stats and rankings

  • Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.411 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.1 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sported a 0.320 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 70.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Li delivered a -0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.70, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 21.86% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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