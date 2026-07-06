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5H AGO

Ryggs Johnston betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Ryggs Johnston of the United States prepares to play his second shot on the 10th hole with his caddie on day two of the DS Automobiles 83rd Open d'Italia 2026 at Circolo Golf Torino on June 26, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Ryggs Johnston of the United States prepares to play his second shot on the 10th hole with his caddie on day two of the DS Automobiles 83rd Open d'Italia 2026 at Circolo Golf Torino on June 26, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

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Ryggs Johnston missed the cut at last year's Genesis Scottish Open, shooting 5-over. He returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland for the July 9-12 tournament looking to improve on that performance.

Latest odds for Johnston at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Johnston's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-74+5

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Johnston's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Johnston's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6374-66-74-74+4--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-74+5--

Johnston's recent performances

  • Johnston's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 63rd with a score of 4-over.
  • Johnston has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Johnston has averaged -0.874 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Johnston's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.020
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.140
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.070
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.065
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.874

Johnston's advanced stats and rankings

  • Johnston posted a -0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average over his past five tournaments, indicating slight struggles with his driving.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Johnston showed improvement with a 0.140 mark over his past five starts.
  • Around the greens, Johnston delivered a 0.070 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
  • On the greens, Johnston struggled with a -1.065 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his past five tournaments, which significantly impacted his overall performance.

All stats in this article are accurate for Johnston as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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