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6H AGO

Marcus Armitage betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marcus Armitage of England looks on following his tee shot on the 17th hole on day two of the FedEx Open de France 2025 at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Breteche on September 19, 2025 in Paris, France. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Marcus Armitage of England looks on following his tee shot on the 17th hole on day two of the FedEx Open de France 2025 at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Breteche on September 19, 2025 in Paris, France. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

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Marcus Armitage returns to the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off at The Renaissance Club from July 9-12, 2026. Armitage looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Armitage at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Armitage's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC68-71-1
2023MC74-66E
2022T6174-69-72-72+7

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Armitage's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Armitage's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 61st at 7-over.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Armitage's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMCE, -3----
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4071-68-73-69+1--

Armitage's recent performances

  • Armitage's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 40th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at 1-over.
  • He has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Armitage has an average of -0.208 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Armitage has averaged 0.521 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Armitage's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.230
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.421
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.208
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.078
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.521

Armitage's advanced stats and rankings

  • Armitage posted a 0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average over his past five tournaments.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.421 over his past five tournaments shows strength in his iron play.
  • Armitage averaged -0.208 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his past five tournaments, indicating an area for improvement in his short game.
  • He posted a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Armitage as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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