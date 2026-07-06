Marcus Armitage betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Marcus Armitage of England looks on following his tee shot on the 17th hole on day two of the FedEx Open de France 2025 at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Breteche on September 19, 2025 in Paris, France. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
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Marcus Armitage returns to the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off at The Renaissance Club from July 9-12, 2026. Armitage looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Armitage's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|2023
|MC
|74-66
|E
|2022
|T61
|74-69-72-72
|+7
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Armitage's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Armitage's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 61st at 7-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Armitage's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|E, -3
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T40
|71-68-73-69
|+1
|--
Armitage's recent performances
- Armitage's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 40th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at 1-over.
- He has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Armitage has an average of -0.208 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Armitage has averaged 0.521 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Armitage's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.521
Armitage's advanced stats and rankings
- Armitage posted a 0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average over his past five tournaments.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.421 over his past five tournaments shows strength in his iron play.
- Armitage averaged -0.208 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his past five tournaments, indicating an area for improvement in his short game.
- He posted a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Armitage as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.