Marcus Armitage betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Armitage's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 40th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at 1-over.

He has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Armitage has an average of -0.208 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.