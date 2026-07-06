Jacques Kruyswijk betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Jacques Kruyswijk of South Africa plays a shot on the fifth hole on day three of the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship 2026 at Real Club de Golf el Prat on May 09, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
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Jacques Kruyswijk finished tied for 65th at two-over last year at the Genesis Scottish Open. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club from July 9-12 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Kruyswijk's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T65
|70-68-71-73
|+2
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Kruyswijk's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of two-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Kruyswijk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T4
|+8,+7,+12,+10
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|70,68,71,73
|+2
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73,77
|+10
|--
Kruyswijk's recent performances
- Kruyswijk has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for fourth.
- Kruyswijk has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kruyswijk has averaged 0.136 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kruyswijk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.136
Kruyswijk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kruyswijk has averaged 0.157 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green has averaged -0.275 over his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Kruyswijk has averaged -0.031 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kruyswijk as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.