Nacho Elvira betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Nacho Elvira of Spain looks on following his tee shot on the 12th hole on day two of the DS Automobiles 83rd Open d'Italia 2026 at Circolo Golf Torino on June 26, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
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Nacho Elvira missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2025. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this event.
Elvira's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|2024
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|2022
|T61
|70-73-72-72
|+7
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Elvira's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Elvira's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
Elvira's recent performances
- Elvira's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open with a score of 7-over.
- He has an average of -0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Elvira has averaged -0.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Elvira's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.631
Elvira's advanced stats and rankings
- Elvira averaged -0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Elvira posted a -0.048 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Elvira delivered a -0.007 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Elvira had a -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Elvira as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.