Ricky Castillo betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Ricky Castillo will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open. Chris Gotterup returns as defending champion after shooting 15-under to win the title in 2025.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Castillo's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|65-71-72-67
|-5
|9.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|65-69-74-71
|-1
|10.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T60
|68-74-69-75
|+2
|8.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|73-71-72-71
|-1
|9.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|72-70-72-67
|-3
|7.750
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|68-68-67-72
|-5
|10.875
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|68-73-72-71
|E
|8.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T70
|71-74-77-74
|+8
|6.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|68-68-68-67
|-17
|300.000
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has one victory over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Castillo has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged -0.403 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.056
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.203
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.112
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.016
|-0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|-0.020
|-0.403
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.056 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sports a -0.203 mark that ranks 117th on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 64.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo has delivered a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 21.91% of the time.
- Castillo has earned 522 FedExCup Regular Season points (66th) and posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.81% (55th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.