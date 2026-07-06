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7H AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

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Ricky Castillo will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open. Chris Gotterup returns as defending champion after shooting 15-under to win the title in 2025.

Latest odds for Castillo at the Genesis Scottish Open.

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • This is Castillo's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Castillo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4565-71-72-67-59.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4265-69-74-71-110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6068-74-69-75+28.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5573-71-72-71-19.500
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6072-70-72-67-37.750
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4468-68-67-72-510.875
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4668-73-72-71E8.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT7071-74-77-74+86.000
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open168-68-68-67-17300.000

Castillo's recent performances

  • Castillo has one victory over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
  • Castillo has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Castillo has averaged -0.403 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.056-0.177
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.203-0.031
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.1120.151
Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.016-0.346
Average Strokes Gained: Total88-0.020-0.403

Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.056 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sports a -0.203 mark that ranks 117th on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 64.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Castillo has delivered a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 21.91% of the time.
  • Castillo has earned 522 FedExCup Regular Season points (66th) and posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.81% (55th) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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