Ricky Castillo betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.056 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sports a -0.203 mark that ranks 117th on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 64.40% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Castillo has delivered a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 21.91% of the time.