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6H AGO

Casey Jarvis betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Casey Jarvis of South Africa plays his second shot on the ninth hole on day two of the DS Automobiles 83rd Open d'Italia 2026 at Circolo Golf Torino on June 26, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Casey Jarvis of South Africa plays his second shot on the ninth hole on day two of the DS Automobiles 83rd Open d'Italia 2026 at Circolo Golf Torino on June 26, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

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Casey Jarvis has not competed in this tournament in the past five years. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with the Genesis Scottish Open offering a $9 million purse.

Latest odds for Jarvis at the Genesis Scottish Open.

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • This is Jarvis's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Jarvis's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6570-72-78-66+6--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3867-73-68-70-6--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2064-69-61-71-23--
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC77-75+8--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC-3,-2----
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC75-70+5--

Jarvis's recent performances

  • Jarvis has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.
  • Jarvis has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Jarvis has averaged 0.074 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Jarvis's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.078-0.039
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.7970.398
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.579-0.290
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0070.004
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.1470.074

Jarvis's advanced stats and rankings

  • Jarvis posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.078 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards provides solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jarvis sports a 0.797 mark. He maintains a 66.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Jarvis delivers a 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 30.50 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 16.67% of the time with an 18.33% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Jarvis as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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