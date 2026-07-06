John Parry betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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John Parry of England reacts after a hole in one on the 13th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
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John Parry finished tied for 55th at even par in his last appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2025. He returns to The Renaissance Club July 9-12 for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open, which offers a $9 million purse.
Parry's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T55
|71-68-68-73
|E
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Parry's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of even par.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Parry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T11
|71-71-71-69
|+2
|115.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|68-66-70-69
|-11
|8.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T70
|73-71-70-73
|+7
|5.750
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|66-67-65-65
|-25
|30.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|66-70-73-69
|-10
|51.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T48
|70-68-67-71
|-4
|9.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|72-71-69-73
|+1
|5.200
Parry's recent performances
- Parry has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 2-over.
- Parry has an average of -0.414 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.782 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Parry has averaged -0.307 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Parry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.155
|-0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.416
|0.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.133
|0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.249
|-0.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.146
|-0.307
Parry's advanced stats and rankings
- Parry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.155 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sported a 0.416 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked ninth with a 70.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Parry delivered a -0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.57, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 19.74% of the time.
- Parry has earned 358 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 83rd. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.59% ranks 16th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.