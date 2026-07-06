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6H AGO

John Parry betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

John Parry of England reacts after a hole in one on the 13th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

John Parry of England reacts after a hole in one on the 13th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

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John Parry finished tied for 55th at even par in his last appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2025. He returns to The Renaissance Club July 9-12 for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open, which offers a $9 million purse.

Latest odds for Parry at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Parry's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5571-68-68-73E

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Parry's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of even par.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Parry's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1171-71-71-69+2115.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4768-66-70-69-118.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7073-71-70-73+75.750
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3168-68-70-71-713.956
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1366-67-65-65-2530.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1466-70-73-69-1051.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4870-68-67-71-49.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5572-71-69-73+15.200

Parry's recent performances

  • Parry has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 2-over.
  • Parry has an average of -0.414 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.782 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Parry has averaged -0.307 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Parry's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.155-0.414
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4160.547
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.1330.342
Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.249-0.782
Average Strokes Gained: Total720.146-0.307

Parry's advanced stats and rankings

  • Parry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.155 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sported a 0.416 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked ninth with a 70.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Parry delivered a -0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.57, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 19.74% of the time.
  • Parry has earned 358 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 83rd. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.59% ranks 16th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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