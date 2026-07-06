Harry Hall betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Harry Hall of England plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during a practice round prior to the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
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Harry Hall finished tied for 17th at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Hall's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|67-64-74-69
|-6
|2023
|T60
|71-64-66-78
|-1
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Hall's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Hall's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 17th at 6-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T51
|67-70-68-68
|-7
|11.750
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-77
|+11
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|66-67-72-69
|-6
|14.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T29
|73-71-71-74
|+1
|32.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T8
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|187.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|71-69-72-71
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|70-69-72-71
|-2
|6.625
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 10-under.
- Hall has an average of -0.660 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged -0.479 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.350
|-0.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.152
|-0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.354
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.309
|0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.161
|-0.479
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.350 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.152 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 63.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 22.70% of the time.
- Hall has earned 628 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 55th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.