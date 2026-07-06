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Harry Hall betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Harry Hall of England plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during a practice round prior to the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Harry Hall of England plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during a practice round prior to the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

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Harry Hall finished tied for 17th at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Hall at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Hall's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1767-64-74-69-6
2023T6071-64-66-78-1

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Hall's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 6-under.
  • Hall's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 17th at 6-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Hall's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5167-70-68-68-711.750
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-77+11--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4066-67-72-69-614.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2973-71-71-74+132.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT866-72-69-67-10187.500
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3071-69-72-71-527.438
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6570-69-72-71-26.625
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--

Hall's recent performances

  • Hall has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 10-under.
  • Hall has an average of -0.660 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hall has averaged -0.479 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.350-0.660
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.152-0.376
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.3540.217
Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.3090.339
Average Strokes Gained: Total700.161-0.479

Hall's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.350 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.152 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 63.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 22.70% of the time.
  • Hall has earned 628 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 55th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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