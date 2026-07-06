Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
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Vegas finished tied for 50th at one-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He returns to The Renaissance Club July 9-12 for the Genesis Scottish Open, where Chris Gotterup defends his title after winning at 15-under last year.
Vegas's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T50
|67-71-70-71
|-1
|2022
|T36
|72-68-70-72
|+2
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Vegas's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of one-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Vegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T51
|69-65-72-67
|-7
|11.750
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-76
|+12
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|73-71-69-69
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|68-76-69-72
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T60
|75-70-74-69
|E
|8.125
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T74
|77-69-69-71
|+2
|4.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|67-67-68-68
|-10
|53.000
Vegas's recent performances
- Vegas has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
- Vegas has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.866 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has averaged -0.899 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.022
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.472
|-0.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|123
|-0.214
|0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.401
|-0.866
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-1.065
|-0.899
Vegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.022 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sported a -0.472 mark that ranked 136th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 65.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vegas delivered a -0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 18.85% of the time.
- Vegas has earned 178 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 128th this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.