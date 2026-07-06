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5H AGO

Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

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Vegas finished tied for 50th at one-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He returns to The Renaissance Club July 9-12 for the Genesis Scottish Open, where Chris Gotterup defends his title after winning at 15-under last year.

Latest odds for Vegas at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Vegas's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5067-71-70-71-1
2022T3672-68-70-72+2

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Vegas's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of one-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Vegas's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5169-65-72-67-711.750
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-72-1--
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-76+12--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-67-1--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4473-71-69-69+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5268-76-69-72+110.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6075-70-74-69E8.125
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7477-69-69-71+24.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1467-67-68-68-1053.000

Vegas's recent performances

  • Vegas has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
  • Vegas has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.866 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Vegas has averaged -0.899 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.0220.376
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.472-0.640
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.2140.231
Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.401-0.866
Average Strokes Gained: Total144-1.065-0.899

Vegas's advanced stats and rankings

  • Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.022 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sported a -0.472 mark that ranked 136th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 65.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Vegas delivered a -0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 18.85% of the time.
  • Vegas has earned 178 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 128th this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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