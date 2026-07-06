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5H AGO

Jon Rahm betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Jon Rahm of Spain lines up a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Jon Rahm of Spain lines up a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

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Jon Rahm returns to the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12. Rahm looks to improve upon his performance from the 2022 tournament where he finished tied for 55th at 5-over.

Latest odds for Rahm at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Rahm's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022T5568-72-74-71+5

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Rahm's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 5-over.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Rahm's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC68-78+6--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT269-70-67-68-6--
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3878-70-73-68+1--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3470-72-69-70-3--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT769-75-73-67+4--
May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT870-70-67-73-4--
April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1475-71-70-69-3--

Rahm's recent performances

  • Rahm has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
  • Rahm has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
  • Rahm has an average of 0.556 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Rahm has averaged 1.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rahm's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-1.0000.556
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.1920.303
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.7100.276
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3170.104
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.8351.240

Rahm's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rahm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.000 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 329.2 yards showcases his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rahm sported a -0.192 mark. He posted a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Rahm delivered a 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.70 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 16.67% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rahm as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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