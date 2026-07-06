Jon Rahm betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Jon Rahm of Spain lines up a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
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Jon Rahm returns to the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12. Rahm looks to improve upon his performance from the 2022 tournament where he finished tied for 55th at 5-over.
Rahm's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T55
|68-72-74-71
|+5
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Rahm's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 5-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Rahm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-78
|+6
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T2
|69-70-67-68
|-6
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T38
|78-70-73-68
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|70-72-69-70
|-3
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T7
|69-75-73-67
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|70-70-67-73
|-4
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|75-71-70-69
|-3
|--
Rahm's recent performances
- Rahm has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- Rahm has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
- Rahm has an average of 0.556 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rahm has averaged 1.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rahm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|1.000
|0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.192
|0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.710
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.317
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.835
|1.240
Rahm's advanced stats and rankings
- Rahm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.000 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 329.2 yards showcases his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rahm sported a -0.192 mark. He posted a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rahm delivered a 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.70 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rahm as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.