Doug Ghim betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Doug Ghim returns to the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12, 2026. Ghim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Ghim's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|2023
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|2022
|T16
|67-69-74-69
|-1
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 16th at 1-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T6
|69-65-65-68
|-17
|91.667
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|51.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|65-69-69-73
|-4
|28.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|65-69-69-67
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|68-69-69-69
|-9
|26.607
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-69-61-70
|-27
|57.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|69-71-69-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|68-67-75-73
|-1
|13.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|74-68-71-67
|-8
|16.574
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.812 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 1.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.617
|0.812
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.041
|0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.286
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|-0.044
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.899
|1.490
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.617 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranked 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sported a 0.041 mark that ranked 86th on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 69.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim delivered a -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 22.93% of the time.
- Ghim has earned 343 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 87th.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.53% ranks second on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.