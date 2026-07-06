Doug Ghim betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.617 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranked 76th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sported a 0.041 mark that ranked 86th on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 69.15% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ghim delivered a -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 22.93% of the time.

Ghim has earned 343 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 87th.