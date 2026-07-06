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7H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Doug Ghim returns to the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12, 2026. Ghim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Ghim at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Ghim's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC70-68-2
2023MC72-72+4
2022T1667-69-74-69-1

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 16th at 1-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Ghim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT669-65-65-68-1791.667
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1565-69-69-67-1051.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2865-69-69-73-428.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3165-69-69-67-1422.429
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1968-69-69-69-926.607
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-69-61-70-2757.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3069-71-69-72-724.333
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-68E--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4068-67-75-73-113.500
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2674-68-71-67-816.574

Ghim's recent performances

  • Ghim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
  • Ghim has an average of 0.812 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ghim has averaged 1.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6170.812
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.0410.332
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.2860.260
Average Strokes Gained: Putting88-0.0440.086
Average Strokes Gained: Total180.8991.490

Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.617 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranked 76th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sported a 0.041 mark that ranked 86th on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 69.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ghim delivered a -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 22.93% of the time.
  • Ghim has earned 343 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 87th.
  • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.53% ranks second on TOUR this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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