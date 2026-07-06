Corey Conners betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Corey Conners of Canada plays a tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 26, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
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Corey Conners finished tied for 47th at -2 in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance at the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Conners's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T47
|70-69-71-68
|-2
|2024
|T10
|65-67-68-67
|-13
|2023
|T19
|72-65-71-66
|-6
|2022
|T61
|70-73-71-73
|+7
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Conners's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Conners's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at 13-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Conners's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T7
|65-68-67-63
|-17
|200.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|69-72-71-73
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|53
|74-75-79-78
|+18
|11.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|68-73-72-70
|+3
|10.500
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|67-72-70-72
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|73-69-74-67
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|67-69-73-71
|-4
|9.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T49
|75-73-71-75
|+6
|14.625
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|54.000
Conners's recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
- Conners has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 17-under.
- Conners has an average of -0.090 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.629 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged -0.105 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.086
|-0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.394
|0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.084
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.359
|-0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.037
|-0.105
Conners's advanced stats and rankings
- Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.086 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sported a 0.394 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners delivered a -0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62.
- Conners has earned 563 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 62nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.