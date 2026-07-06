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7H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Corey Conners of Canada plays a tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 26, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Corey Conners of Canada plays a tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 26, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

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Corey Conners finished tied for 47th at -2 in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance at the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Conners at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Conners's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4770-69-71-68-2
2024T1065-67-68-67-13
2023T1972-65-71-66-6
2022T6170-73-71-73+7

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Conners's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Conners's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at 13-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Conners's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT765-68-67-63-17200.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2369-72-71-73+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-69E--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5374-75-79-78+1811.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT5568-73-72-70+310.500
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3167-72-70-72-327.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3073-69-74-67-527.438
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5567-69-73-71-49.500
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4975-73-71-75+614.625
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1469-69-70-71-554.000

Conners's recent performances

  • Conners has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • Conners has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 17-under.
  • Conners has an average of -0.090 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.629 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Conners has averaged -0.105 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Conners's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.086-0.090
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.3940.481
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.0840.133
Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.359-0.629
Average Strokes Gained: Total840.037-0.105

Conners's advanced stats and rankings

  • Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.086 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 95th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sported a 0.394 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Conners delivered a -0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62.
  • Conners has earned 563 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 62nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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