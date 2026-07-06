Sungjae Im betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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(EDITOR'S NOTE: This image was sent with alternate crop.) Sungjae Im of the Republic of Korea reacts after making eagle on the ninth green during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Sungjae Im missed the cut at even par the last time he played in this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 looking to bounce back from that disappointing performance in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Im's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-70
|E
|2024
|T4
|63-67-67-69
|-14
|2023
|MC
|70-70
|E
|2022
|MC
|75-72
|+7
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Im's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting rounds of 70-70 for an even-par total.
- Im's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fourth at 14-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T71
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|2.8
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|68-66-66-69
|-11
|27.4
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|74-68-71-75
|+8
|16.2
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T32
|73-72-72-73
|+2
|28.8
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|68-61-67-69
|-19
|70.0
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T5
|64-69-70-70
|-11
|266.7
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|70-77-73-70
|+2
|6.4
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-72-70-70
|-6
|15.5
Im's recent performances
- Im has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 11-under.
- Im has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged -0.430 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.158
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.651
|-1.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.363
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.242
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.112
|-0.430
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.158 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranked 84th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -0.651 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 60.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im delivered a 0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.94, and he ranked 102nd by breaking par 21.26% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.