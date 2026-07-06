Baekjun Kim betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Baekjun Kim of South Korea tees off on the 11th hole on day one of the Genesis Championship 2024 at Jack Nicklaus GC Korea on October 24, 2024 in Incheon, South Korea. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
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Baekjun Kim will tee off at The Renaissance Club from July 9-12 in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in recent years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Kim's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.