Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Matthieu Pavon of France follows his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
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Matthieu Pavon has struggled at The Renaissance Club in recent years, missing the cut in three of his last four appearances. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon his disappointing recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open.
Pavon's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-68
|E
|2024
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|2023
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|2022
|T36
|72-70-73-67
|+2
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Pavon's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Pavon's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 36th at 2-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|67-71-67-66
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|67-69-67-69
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|64-69-64-68
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T11
|70-70-70-68
|-6
|65.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Pavon has an average of 0.412 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.629 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged 0.223 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.122
|0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.395
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.051
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.306
|-0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.083
|0.223
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.122 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 69th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sported a -0.395 mark that ranked 131st on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 65.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon delivered a 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.