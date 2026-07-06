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7H AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Matthieu Pavon of France follows his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Matthieu Pavon of France follows his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

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Matthieu Pavon has struggled at The Renaissance Club in recent years, missing the cut in three of his last four appearances. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon his disappointing recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Pavon at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Pavon's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-68E
2024MC74-70+4
2023MC72-69+1
2022T3672-70-73-67+2

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Pavon's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • Pavon's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 36th at 2-over.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Pavon's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2067-71-67-66-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-68-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4067-69-67-69-1213.071
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2064-69-64-68-2313.563
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5168-70-70-69-37.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1170-70-70-68-665.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-74+5--

Pavon's recent performances

  • Pavon has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
  • Pavon has an average of 0.412 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.629 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Pavon has averaged 0.223 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1220.412
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.3950.227
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.0510.212
Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.306-0.629
Average Strokes Gained: Total790.0830.223

Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

  • Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.122 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 69th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sported a -0.395 mark that ranked 131st on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 65.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Pavon delivered a 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 21.53% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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